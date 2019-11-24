Thomas Patrick Hunter passed away on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center. He was 63 years old.Tom was born to the late Robert Bruce and Mary Louise Hunter in Meadville, PA, on January 13, 1956. He graduated from Meadville Area Senior High School in 1974. Over the years, Tom was employed by RF&P Railroad, the Law Firm of Miller and Bondrant. At the time of his death, he had served as a branch manager with Aireco, Inc. for over 25 years. In addition, he was briefly the proprietor of Hunter's News, in Meadville, PA. Besides his parents, Tom was predeceased by his loving wife of 39 years, Katherine Elizabeth Schweitzer, and a son who died in infancy, Gus Thomas Hunter. Family meant more to Tom than anything else, and he gave more of himself in 63 years than many give in 100. Tom is survived by his parents-in-law, Clair and Shirley Schweitzer, of Meadville, PA; siblings: Stephen Hunter of Daytona Beach, FL, Kathleen Hunter of Hanover, David Hunter of Roanoke, and Barbara Hunter of Belleville, IL; children: Nicholas Patrick Hunter (wife Hope Andrews) of Gloucester, VA, Quinn Thomas Hunter of Fredericksburg, Ellen Katherine Hunter (fiancé Craig Hoag) of Fredericksburg, Daniel Alexander Hunter of Chesterfield, Lawrence Charles Hunter (fiancé Kaitlyn Isaac) of Fredericksburg, and Vivian Rose Claire Hunter of Fredericksburg. Tom also leaves behind three grandchildren: John Robert Hunter, Tyler Anthony Renner, and Katherine Hope Hunter, and numerous nieces and nephews. He is also survived by Craig's children, Shelby Madalyn Hoag and Gage Tyler Hoag. Funeral services will be private. Andrews Funeral Home & Crematory, Gloucester, Va. is in charge of arrangements.