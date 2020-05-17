Ann Rivers Payne Thompson Hutcheson, 83, died on May 6, 2020 in McLean, VA. Ann Rivers was devoted to family, friends, and faith and was the quintessential southern lady. Born in Fredericksburg, VA, she was the only child of Julia Rivers Brown Payne and James Nicholas Payne. She grew up in Dahlgren, VA and graduated from St. Margaret's School in Tappahannock, VA, before earning a degree in philosophy from Agnes Scott College in Decatur, GA in 1959. She married Wayman Jackson Thompson, Jr., in 1963 and their only child, Susan Bancroft Thompson, was born in 1967. Following Wayman's death in 1969, Ann Rivers and Susan lived in Tappahannock while Ann Rivers worked at St. Margaret's School. They eventually moved to Decatur, GA where Ann Rivers became Director of Admissions at Agnes Scott College. In 1977, she married Richard G. "Dick" Hutcheson, Jr., a retired Navy rear admiral and Presbyterian minister. They were married for 34 years until Dick's death. In 1981, Ann Rivers moved to Vienna, VA where Dick became Senior Pastor at Vienna Presbyterian Church. Ann Rivers was very active in her church and community, serving as the Co-Chair of a Capital Fund Campaign at the church, as well as numerous other activities. She was a devoted daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. Those who know her best remember her as kind, loving, generous, charming, caring, witty, wise, and full of grace. After Dick's death in 2012, Ann Rivers moved to Vinson Hall and then Arleigh Burke in McLean, VA. Survivors include her daughter, Susan, of Vienna, VA; and stepchildren, Richard G. "Rick" Hutcheson, III (spouse Rob) of Palm Springs, CA; William B. "Bill" Hutcheson (spouse Denise) of Vonore, TN; and Elizabeth Parkey "Libby" Hutcheson of Lorton, VA. She was an amazing grandmother to her five grandchildren: Bill Hutcheson's children, Will & Ginny; and Susan's three children: Jackson Nicholas "Jack" (named for his grandfather and both great-grandfathers), Tyler Rivers (named for Ann Rivers and Ann Rivers' mother, Julia Rivers), and Porter Christian A memorial service in Vienna, and a burial in the family cemetery in Dahlgren will be held when it is safe to travel and gather together. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to St. Margaret's School in Tappahannock, VA or Agnes Scott College in Decatur, GA.
