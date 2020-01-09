Merdythe A. "GiGi" Hutchinson , 54, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away on January 3, 2020, at Sentara Leigh Hospital, Norfolk, VA, surrounded by family and friends. GiGi is survived by her daughters Jordyn and Zoe, her mother Wanda Bostick Hutchinson, sister Kimberley Bostick-Spencer, brother Frank Hutchinson, aunt Janice Bostick-Jones, companion Tyrone Bailey and other close relatives and friends. A viewing will be held at A. L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home, 200 Butternut Drive, Fredericksburg, VA, on Saturday, January 11, at 12 p.m., followed by the funeral service at 1 p.m.