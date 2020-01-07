Michelle Hutchinson, 40, of Fredericksburg lost her life but won her fight against cancer on Sunday, January 5, 2020 surrounded by family. She was a Survivor. Michelle leaves a most loving husband, Andrew; and she was blessed in life with two amazing children, Tyler Evan age 13 and Emma Rose age 4; mother Donna Jenkins; brother Glenn Hann; sister Jennifer Scafone; several nieces and nephews; and many friends that have become family over her lifetime. She is predeceased by her beloved father, Jerry Jenkins; and both maternal and paternal grandparents. Michelle graduated from Mary Washington College with a degree in Biology. Veterinary medicine was her calling and she enjoyed an 18+ year career in the field, ending her profession as a Licensed Veterinary Technician at VCA Chancellor. She was a member of St. Matthias United Methodist Church in Fredericksburg. Michelle LOVED her life. She relished time with her family and her priority was making the most of every possible moment. She immersed herself fully and wholly into everything she did and knew the importance of being present and in the moment. To ground and center herself she enjoyed walking on the beach collecting seashells and sea glass, listening to worship music, and most importantly, spending time with family, especially her two young children. Over the past two years, Michelle took pride in organizing countless enjoyable trips and activities to create lasting memories for her family. Michelle was a Giver. She smiled the brightest when she was serving other people. She loved her children immensely and fought every day to stay alive and to be with them. Her biggest prayer was for her kids to be happy and as they navigate life, remember how much she loved them. It was her deepest desire that Tyler and Emma would always know that she is with them and that they retain a deep sense of faith that a piece of her will remain with them forever. Cancer does not care who it takes or who it hurts. It comes into your life and starts to break the threads that hold you and you are left to see pieces of yourself slip away and dreams fade. We clung to each other with pure love and faith binding us, and in the end is when the most amazing thing happened, cancer lost its strength and grace appeared. We needed to see it. We accepted it, and now must carry on Michelle's Mission. Grace and love won, not cancer. Honor Michelle's legacy and love for her children with a donation to 'Michelle's Mission' with a contribution: https://www.gofundme.com/manage/help-michelle-h-beat-cancer or become involved and help support those fighting cancer by way of donations. Some of the charities that helped Michelle the most are: Inheritance of Hope (https://inheritanceofhope.org/how-to-help.html), Ellie's Elves (https://ellieselves.com), and the Lisa Pitts Eley Cancer Foundation, donations can be made to: LPECF 12035 North Dickinson Drive, Fredericksburg, VA 22407. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, January 8 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A service to honor and remember her life will commence at 10 a.m. on Thursday, January 9 at the funeral home. Interment will immediately follow the service in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.