Richard Thomas Irvin passed away November 17th in Olive Branch, MS after a long battle with cancer. He was 68 years old. He served in the Marine Corps for 18 years, leaving due to an injury. He enjoyed building models to pass the time. Ricky is survived by his wife, Betty, step-daughter Gidget Hoffman, granddaughter Michelle Irvin, brother Carl Irvin of Fredericksburg, sisters Trish Smith of SC, and Lila Lugo of Fredericksburg. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Mary, brother Paul and his sister Linda Wiley.
Irvin, Richard
