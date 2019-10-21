Naomi Frances Irvine, age 84, of Midland, VA formerly of Colonial Beach, VA passed away Thursday, October 17, 2019 at her residence. She was born on January 14, 1935 in Washington DC the daughter of the late Herbert L. and Frances (Thompson) Blackman. She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond E. Irvine and a sister, Marie Ankeny. Survivors include her three sons, Charles Brown and wife Arcenia of Newport News, VA, Raymond W. Irvine, and wife Connie of Colonial Beach, VA, Robert W. Irvine, and fiancé Beth Fox of Colonial Beach, VA; two daughters, Nancy F. Irvine and fiancé Mike Clate of Midland, VA, Brenda Lynn Irvine and fiancé Cook of Colonial Beach, VA; one brother, one sister, 10 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. The family will receive friends Tuesday, October 22, 2019 from 5:00-8:00pm at Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. Funeral services will be held at 12:00pm Wednesday, October 23, 2019 with Chaplain Jim Perry officiating. Pallbearers will be Mike Clate, Kyle Sudduth, Ray Irvine, Jr, Anthony Irvine, Travis Irvine, Christopher Brown. Burial will follow at Quantico National Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to mullinsthompsonfredericksburg.com