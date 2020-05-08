Dewey (Nut) G. Irving, born December 13 1984 in Richmond Va, passed Saturday, May 2 in his home at age 35. Dewey (Nut) was an amazing father, brother, uncle, son, and wonderful friend. He was a goofball and loved making people smile. He had many talents including playing the guitar as well as being an artist and more. Nut was always there when someone needed him. While hard to deal with, Nut will forever be loved and missed. Nut is survived by his mother, Debra Lockwood, son, Andrew Irving, niece/daughter, Lindsey Irving, sister, Bonita Shifflet, nephew, Spencer Stewart, best friend MarMar, as well as other friends and family. He is preceded in death by his brother, Wayne A. Irving, father, John W. Irving, and stepfather, Glenn Lockwood. A private memorial will be held for Dewey's passing at a later date for immediate friends and family.

