Virginia Irving, 86, of Spotsylvania passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Greenfield Senior Living of Spotsylvania. Virginia had been a lover of the LORD Jesus for many years and was a longtime member of Massaponax Baptist Church. She always had a love for children and spent many years serving in the church nursery. Virginia's primary duty as a homemaker was looking after her husband, children and grandchildren, and she spent her free time sewing, singing and reading. Survivors include her children, Mark (Janet), Timothy (Denise), Joy Terry (Robert) and Philip (Stephanie); grandchildren Jordan Irving, Kristen and Timothy Irving, Chistiana Travier (Dennis), Michael Day, Devin Day, Brandon Day, Roemi and Philicia Irving, Andrea Anderson, Andrew Staples, and Jackson Irving; great-grandchildren Aniya Knight, Diasia and Nalayah Travier, Darren and Isaiah Day, Story and Effie Day; and sister Phyllis Ellis. She was preceded in death by her husband, Forrest Irving; father Robert B. Chenault; mother Myrtle Farmer Chenault; brothers Ralph, Aubrey, Possie, Otis Irving; and sisters Ida Stanley, Charlotte Hayden and Thelma Cheadle. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 6 at Sunset Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Breast Cancer Foundation. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.