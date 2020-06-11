Jerry and Joyce's son, Jeremiah Bailey-Jude Ivan, passed away suddenly on June 2, 2020. From the moment he was born at 7:57 pm on July 27, 1974, Jeremiah was the shining star of his family, and the life of the party to many of his friends. His sisters, Annie Moran and Genevieve Ivan, miss him more each day. Jeremiah appreciated his brother-in-law, Timmy Moran, who is a superlative support to Jack Bailey Moran and Liliana Joy Moran, as well as to this entire Ivan-Moran family. The family is grateful for the gift of Jeremiah's life and especially for the gift of his lovely wife, Chelsea Marie Ivan whose warmth and good humor seemed to bring an extra sparkle to his eyes. If you brought joy to Jeremiah through Chancellor High School class of '92; Carnegie Melon University class of '97; you "Snaggy" Richmond people; and his fellow travelers all over the world whom he met courtesy of his position as Vice President of Software for Data Site (formerly Merrill), thank you. He often spoke of his good fortune to have worked among a family of mentors and colleagues at Data Site. You made his heart sing! You made him happy! Thank you all from 1974 to 2020 for the happiness you gave Jeremiah. A celebration of Jeremiah's life will be held from 3 to 5 pm on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. The memorial service will begin at 4 pm. Online condolences may be sent at mullinsthompsonfredericksburg.com
