Mary J. Segarra passed away Sunday May 19, 2019, just short of her 94th birthday. She was a homemaker until she turned 50, got her driver's license, and went to work at 4-mile fork Econo Lodge. She worked in housekeeping there for 33 years. Mary was a staunch supporter of the Fredericksburg Area Food Bank. She often distributed flyers in her neighborhood asking for food donations and then collected items in a shopping cart loaned by CVS. The Free Lance-Star published an article about her efforts (at age 80) accompanied by photo of the 77 pounds of goods collected in just one of her "shopping trips". Mary always loved her flowers and gardening, but took it up in earnest after she fully retired. In October, she hurt her back working in her yard. This painful injury led to further serious health complications, and she suffered several hospitalizations. She moved to Carriage Hill Rehab Center where they gave her loving care and excellent therapy and she was working hard to make her way back home. Sadly, her ailments won. Mary is survived by 3 children: Frank (Nancy) Segarra, Joseph (Peggy) Segarra, and Angie (Jorge) Ortiz; 5 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren plus twins on the way. She also leaves behind her beloved neighbor, "adopted granddaughter" Ana ("Annie"). Mary is predeceased by her husband Jose and daughter Millie. The family will receive friends on Friday, May 24, 2019 at Mullins and Thompson Funeral Service, Fredericksburg Chapel, from 12-1pm with a Funeral Mass at St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church at 1:30pm. Interment will take place at Oakhill Cemetery. Condolences may be sent at mullinsthompsonfredericksburg.com