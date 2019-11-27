Alberta Fambrough Jackson passed away peacefully at home on November 11, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Manning L Jackson, Sr., who preceded her in death in 2012. They were blessed with two children, Manning Jackson, Jr., and her daughter Itashi Jackson, who was with her at her passing. Born in Athens, GA, she and her family relocated to Greensboro, NC, where she attended Dudley High School and eventually met her husband. They relocated to Auburn, ME, in 1955, where she worked as a nurse in the newborn nursery and later as a beautician. In 1966 they relocated to Washington, DC, where she worked as a nurse and as a detective, preventing the disappearance of prescribed narcotics at DC general hospital. After retirement they relocated to Locust Grove, where she was very active in Lake of the Woods Church as well as regularly attending Shiloh Baptist Church, New Site. She was a very spirited lady devoted to God and was also very actively involved with the civil rights movement and the NAACP both in VA and in ME where she was mentioned in a textbook about Maine studies for her participation. She is also remembered for her sharp wit, infectious laughter and good humor which has been greatly enjoyed and will be missed by her surviving 11 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great-grandchildren and many other friends and family. She is also survived by her sister Marion Dillard who lives in MD. A viewing will be held on Tuesday, November 26, at A. L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home, 200 Butternut Drive, Fredericksburg. The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, November 27, at Lake of the Woods Church, 1 Church Lane, Locust Grove, with viewing from 10 to 11 a.m.