James (Jim) Jackson James (Jim) Jackson 69, passed away peacefully at home 11/28/19 after "One hell of a fight". Jim was a Navy veteran,member of the American Legion , Eagles and enjoyed volunteering.He is survived by his wife of 48 years Bonnie, together and best friends for 52 years. Children Ben, Dori (Bobby) granddaughters Corinne. Elena, Hilary and step granddaughter Lauren all of Va. A special sister-in-law Bobbi,sister LuAnn both of NY, brothers Carl & Robert. A memorial service will be held 12/11/19 at Tabernacle United Methodist Church at 1pm, Plank Rd Fredericksburg. In lieu of flowers per Jim's wishes memorial contributions to his granddaughters college funds. C/O Bonnie Jackson PO Box 1345, Glen Allen, Va 23060