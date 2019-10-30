Johnny Byrd Jackson, 80, of Spotsylvania passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Bowling Green Health and Rehab. Mr. Jackson worked in construction, enjoyed fixing up and selling cars, and listening to his oldies music. Survivors include his children, Linda Jackson, Rosa Jackson Wolfrey, Jennifer Jackson, Johnny Jackson, Jr., Larry Jackson, Jerry Jackson, Kelvin Jackson, Jeff Jackson and Chris Jackson; 17 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and siblings Daisy Morris, Timothy Jackson and Tom William Jackson. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jennie E. Jackson and brothers Andersen Jackson, Tony Jackson, George Jackson and Rhinehart Jackson. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, October 31 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A service will be held at noon on Friday, November 1 at the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow in Pentecostal Evangelical Church Cemetery. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com