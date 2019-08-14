John Henry Jackson Sr., 84, of Fredericksburg passed away Friday, August 9, 2019 at Mary Washington Hospital. Survivors include his sons, John Henry Jackson Jr. and John H. Jackson II and his daughters, Emma Jean Bass, Marie Salmom, and Cynthia Harris. He was preceded in death by his mother, Ms. Leanner Jackson, his father Mr. Willie C. Jackson, his son Jason Hubert Jackson Sr. and host of other close friends and family. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, August 15 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A graveside service will be held in Gordon, Ga. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.