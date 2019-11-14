Nicholas M. "Nick" Jacobs, 38 of Bowling Green passed away Sunday, November 10, 2019. Nick was born in San Angelo, Texas, and grew up in Stafford. He enjoyed fishing and cars and was a loving son, brother and uncle. He is survived by his parents, Patty and Duane Jacobs; his brother, Jason Jacobs, Shelly Jacobs and his nephews, Jake and Aiden Jacobs. Nick's wishes were to be cremated and the family will hold a private memorial service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to VCU Health System Office of Development Brain Injury Unit Box 980020 Richmond, VA 23298-0020. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.storkefuneralhome.com