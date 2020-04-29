Chantal Jacqueline Hollifield passed away on April 26, 2020, in her Unionville home, with her devoted caregiver and husband of 44 years, Leonard Derrill Hollifield II, by her side. She is also survived by her daughter Michelle Westerkamp Jones (Floyd); grandson Jared Jones; brother Jean Dassonville (Nancy); sister Carole Dassonville (Michael North), cousin Dominique Huret (Lisa); and, cousin Philippe Huret (Elizabeth). Chantal also leaves behind numerous relatives, including brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, and cousinsboth here and in France. Most heartbreaking, Chantal is preceded in death by her daughter Christine Westerkamp Sielski, and daughter Jennifer Westerkamp Jordan (Bill). Born in Domont, France, in 1950, to Jacques and Micheline Dassonville, Chantal emigrated to the United States as a toddler, was bilingual, and would later have a career working for the French Embassy in Washington, DC. She became a US citizen in 1997. A fiery little woman, Chantal was an amazing cook and an avid reader of pop culture biographies. She enjoyed the sunshine, whether swimming in her pool, vacationing in the Outer Banks, or driving her convertible. She loved animals, had a penchant for nurturing hummingbirds, and her favorite place to be was at home with her husband.
