Alfred (Al) Allen James Alfred (AI) Allen James, 90, a life long resident of Spotsylvania went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, June 15, 2019. He was born July 1, 1928. He was in World War II at the age of 18. He worked for Spotsylvania County School System for 38 years. He was the most loving and dedicated husband and Father. He was loved by so many children. If a child needed a ride to or from school, they knew they could count on him to be there. He would always leave money at whatever school cafeteria he ate at that day for children who couldn't pay for a lunch. He helped so many people with his generosity. Al was a longtime member of Olivet United Methodist Church. He also loved hunting and fishing. Spent 32 years at Bethpage Campground. Survivors include his wife of 5 years, Shirley Deihr James; his children, Juanita Mastin (David), Arlene Brooks (Roger), Allen James (Jacque); his grandchildren: Dwayne Snow, Holly Wilcox, Rusty Brooks (Jennifer), Rachel Shepherd (Greg), Richie Brooks (Katie), Chris James and Scottie Cruse; his great grandchildren: Brandon, Makayla, Madison, Cody, Jayden, Makenzlee, Kane, and Gage; 1 great-great grandchild, Kendrick. Step children: Ralph Deihr (Charlene), Ernie Deihr (Bert), Teresa Striegler (Wayne), Jeffrey Deihr and Eddie Dubrule. 10 Step grandchildren and 10 step great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents Andrew and Ella James, his wife, Gladys S James; his brothers: Carlton, Ennis and Ronnie James; his sisters: Erma Sullivan, Eva Wharton, Florence James and Susie James; and longtime friend Elizabeth Dubrule. The family will receive friends at Johnson Funeral Home, Locust Grove, on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, from 5:30 8 PM. The funeral will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, June 19 at 11 AM. Interment will follow at Olivet United Methodist Church, 7664 Stubbs Bridge Rd, Spotsylvania. In lieu of flowers, expression of sympathy may be made to Olivet UMC, mail to 3600 Massaponax Church Rd, Fredericksburg, VA 22408. Online guestbook available at johnsoncares.com.