William Kelly "Buddy" James, Jr., 80, of Spotsylvania passed away peacefully on Monday, January 6, 2020 at his home with his loving wife of 60 years by his side. William was a graduate of Spotsylvania High School 1956. He then served in the USAF from 1956 to 1962. William worked for Life of Virginia as an insurance manager until his retirement in 1981. He loved Nags Head, fishing, hunting, boating, camping, motorcycling, animals and his greatest joy was his grandchildren. William was well known for his sharp wit and making people laugh. Survivors include his loving wife, Joyce Meadows James; two daughters, Robin DePorter (Ken), and Donna Sumner; grandchildren Alexander, Kyle, Haley and Jack Sumner; sister Carol Ann Gosnell (Gary); brother, Hal James (Raynor); and nieces and nephews David James (Terrie), John James (Monica), Kyle Gosnell, and William Gosnell (Ali). He was preceded in death by his parents, William K. James, Sr. and Julia F. James. A graveside service will be held at noon on Wednesday, January 15 in Sunset Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Medi Home Health & Hospice in Woodbridge at www.medicalserviceofamerica.com. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.