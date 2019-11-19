James, Susan Marie aka Peaches, 33, of Caroline County VA, went to be with the Lord November 16, 2019. Services will be held on November 21, 2019 at Shiloh Baptist Church, Bowling Green, VA., at 1 p.m., with fellowship to follow. She is survived by her parents Stuart and Sandy James, Robin Jones; sisters, Mickie James-Aldis, Latoya James; brothers, Willie Jones and Kevin Olson; fiance, Dominic Sheppard; and son, Dominic Sheppard Junior; nieces, Desiree Ann Mundie, Destiny Marie Mundie; and nephew, Donovan Patrick Aldis; lifelong friends and brothers 'til the very end, Dustin and Joseph Wade. She was preceded in death by her beloved sister, Chrystal Ann Harley. Susan was a licensed nurse at Wade Service Group home. She spent her entire nursing career providing and caring for others. Even through her five year battle, she was so dedicated to servicing others that she still finished nursing school to become a License Practical Nurse, LPN. She worked everyday to give love and support to those who truly needed her. Susan's five year battle with ovarian cancer was an inspiration to so many, she fought til the very end. Nothing was more important to Susan than her family, friends, and loved ones. If you were lucky enough to have her in your life, you had a friend forever. Her quick wit and dynamic personality touched the souls of everyone she encountered. Her honesty and words of wisdom was a fresh breath of air to all that knew her. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance (OCRA). The family of Susan wishes to thank Dr. Tyler Ford, M.D., of HDH Forest, all his nursing staff, and the Sarah Cannon Cancer Center for their tireless efforts in her treatment and care.