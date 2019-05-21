Linda Louise Jamison, age 77, of Fredericksburg, VA passed away Friday, May 17, 2019 at Mary Washington Hospital. She was born on September 4, 1941 in St. Joseph, Missouri the daughter of the late William and Alberta (Franks) Blankenship. She served as the Secretary to Justice Anthony Kennedy of the United States Supreme Court. She was a member of St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church. Survivors include her daughter, Cary Jamison of Fredericksburg, VA; two sons, Ty Jamison and wife Susan of Tucson, AZ, and Mark Jamison and wife Fabiola of Fredericksburg, VA; five grandchildren, Jessica Jamison and husband Ryan Switzer, Christine Jamison, Caroline Jamison, Linda Jamison, Johnathan Jamison; one great grandchild, Ilah Switzer. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00pm Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30am Friday, May 24, 2019 at St. Mary Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to mullinsthompsonfredericksburg