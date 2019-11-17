John Rogers Janney, Jr., 73, of Fredericksburg, passed away on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Paramount Senior Living. John served in the U.S. Army and was a Vietnam veteran. He retired from the Department of Defense. Survivors include his children, Shannon Bristow Janney, Stephanie Ann Perkins, and Brian John Janney; grandchildren John Ethan Tyler Janney, Anthony Charles Easton Janney, Johan Michael Janney, and Selah Ocean Janney; great-grandchildren Sirius Douglas Janney, and Luna Ocean Janney; siblings David Owen Janney; and extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Judith Ann Janney. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, November 25 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.