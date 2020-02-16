Wesley W. Jargowsky, 75, JMHS Class of '62, died on February 3 at Rosewood Village in Charlottesville. Dementia had robbed him of the activities which filled his life - gardening, fishing, hunting, stream sampling, woodworking, and home improvement. He modeled a DIY attitude that lives on in his survivors: wife Louise, son Frank and his wife, Christine, and granddaughters Janice and Jackie. Wes was an avid reader and curious learner which led naturally to his career as an educator. His final act of educating was the donation of his body for scientific research. His family thanks the staff at Rosewood for their compassionate care and Hospice of the Piedmont for their support. A memorial service celebrating his life will be held at Grace & Glory Lutheran Church in Palmyra, VA on Saturday, February 22 at 11 AM.