Charles Allen Jarrett, 71, of Spotsylvania County passed away Wednesday October 16th 2019 in Lynchburg, Virginia after several months of reoccurring health issues. Allen was a career Law Enforcement Officer, retiring from the Spotsylvania Sheriff's Office in 2010 as First Sergeant of the courts. His many assignments included firearms instructor, school resource officer and patrol deputy. Over the course of his career he also served with the Stafford County Sheriff's office, Northern Neck and Central Virginia Regional Jails and the DOJ US Marshall Service. Allen was a US Navy Veteran; serving from 1964-1968. First among Allen's passions was his love of Blue Grass music and his gift for playing the guitar, dobro and banjo, entertaining friends and family for hours. Allen is survived by his two sisters, Peggy Corey and Norma King of North Carolina; and two brothers, David and Tony Jarrett. His large extended family includes 15 nieces and nephews; 19 great nieces and nephews and 2 great-great nieces and nephews. Allen was preceded in death by his parents, Chester O. Jarrett and Mary Louise Jarrett; Sister Patti Miller; brothers Tom, Jackie, Tim and Paul. A Memorial and Celebration of Life Ceremony is being planned and will be announced at a later date.