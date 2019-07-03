Teresa Faye Gallahan Jarrett, 62, passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019 after a long illness. She was preceded in death by her husband, Warren Paul Jarrett, who died May 10, 2019 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. They were married 36 years but together for 42 years. They were inseparable and loved being together. She is survived by her father, Edward L. Gallahan, Sr and brother, Eddie Gallahan, Jr, both of Spotsylvania; her mother, Betty Anne Haynie Hollins, two half-sisters, Anne Frederick and Penny Hollway all of Charleston, SC; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. She was also a mother to Paul's brother, Tony Jarrett. Teresa is also survived by longtime friend, Tanya Mullen Oldfield. She was predeceased by her maternal grandparents, Wallace and Dorothy Gallahan, her uncle Alan Gordon Gallahan and her aunt Ada Gallahan Broyles, who were all instrumental in raising her from the age of two. She was in the U.S. Army Reserves from 1976 - 1978. She was stationed at Ft. Benning, GA. She was featured in Newsweek Magazine to recognize the fact that she was one of the first female paratroopers in the Army. Teresa worked at Earl's Supermarket for her uncle, Earl J. Broyles, as a cashier, stocker and receiving clerk from 1978 to the closing of the business in 1990. She also worked with her husband, Paul, in his business Sunrise Construction. Teresa loved to travel which included multiple cruises. Her hobbies were canoeing, scuba diving, parachuting, gardening, and spending time with her family and friends. Teresa was always a positive and upbeat person despite all the health issues she faced for many years. She never complained and even encouraged others. She will always be remembered for her infectious laugh which brightened any room. A Memorial and Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held for both Teresa and Paul on SATURDAY, JULY 13, 2019, at 2:00 PM at the Spotsylvania American Legion, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania, Virginia.