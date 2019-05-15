Warren "Paul" Jarrett, 61, of Spotsylvania County passed away Friday, May 10, 2019 at his home after a several months long battle with pancreatic cancer. Paul was a U.S. Army Veteran who served with the 101st Airborne Division. He flew a flag in his yard every day. After his service he returned home and was a lifelong carpenter and local contractor. He operated Sunrise Construction for many years before building a solid reputation as a siding and window representative for a national distributor. Paul had a love for the outdoors, camping, and spending time on the river. He shared this passion whenever possible with family and friends. His annual birthday canoe trip was always a special event for everyone involved. Paul is survived by his bride of 36 years Teresa Faye Gallahan Jarrett, formally of Stafford County; two sisters, Peggy Corey and Norma King of North Carolina; and three brothers, Allen Jarrett, David Jarrett and Tony Jarrett all of Spotsylvania. Paul's large extended family includes 15 nieces and nephews; 19 great nieces and nephews and 2 great-great nieces and nephews. Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Chester O. Jarrett and Mary Louise Jarrett; brothers Tom Paramore, Jackie Jarrett and Tim Jarrett; and sister Patti J. Miller. The family would like to extend their sincerest appreciation to the nurses and aids of Cuidado Casero Home Care for their outstanding care and professionalism during the most difficult of times. A Memorial and Celebration of Life Ceremony is being planned and will be announced at a later date.