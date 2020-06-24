Barbara Jean Richards Grasty Barbara Jean Richards Grasty, age 85 of Orange, Virginia, departed this earthly life for her heavenly home on June 22, 2020 at Dogwood Village Assisted Living. Barbara was born September 16, 1934 in Orange, Virginia. She was the daughter of Lillian L. Richards and Huey M. Richards of Orange. She was the loving wife of the late John Henry Grasty for more than 60 years. She is survived by her daughter, Dr. Dorinda Grasty and husband Guy Hargrave, of Carolina Beach, North Carolina. She was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Rachel Grasty Saxton, as well as her sister, Patricia Richards Winters and her brother, Toby Richards. She is survived by two grandchildren, John T. Saxton and Erin G. Saxton, as well as three step-grandchildren, Beverly H. Murtiff (Zach), Lucille H. Switzer (Johnny) and Sterling R. Hargrave. She had one step-great grandchild, Chandler H. Switzer. Barbara had many nieces and nephews who she loved very much and enjoyed seeing. Barbara was an employee of the Orange Silk Mill, Clarostat and the Orange County Health Department, from which she retired. She enjoyed her time working and made many long-lasting friendships there. She was a long time founding member of Grace Baptist Church where she loved attending for many years. Barbara was a savvy shopper, an accomplished seamstress and a gifted storyteller. Spending time with her family and cooking her grandchildren's favorite dishes made her very happy. When she visited her grandchildren, she would always arrive with armfuls of treats, toys, and clothes. Barbara enjoyed country and gospel music. She loved attending the music and religious programs at Dogwood Village during her five years there. A graveside service will be held at Graham Cemetery in Orange on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Chaplain Denise Vogt with Hospice of the Piedmont will officiate. Due to Covid-19, attendees are asked to social distance. Donations in Barbara's memory may be sent to Grace Baptist Church, 18058 Constitution Highway, Orange, VA. 22960.
