Raymond Scott "Jeff" Davis, Jr., 85, of Stafford County passed away on Memorial Day, Monday, May 25, 2020 at his home. Raymond was a retired Major in the U.S. Marine Corps, where he was awarded a Bronze Star for his service in Vietnam. He was on the vestry for Aquia Episcopal Church. Raymond was an active member of the Stafford Rotary Club and an Assistant Scoutmaster for his sons' Boy Scout troops in North Carolina and Virginia. He earned his undergraduate degree at Gettysburg College in 1957, followed by a master's degree at Georgia State University. Survivors include his wife, Paula Davis; children R. Scott Davis III (Kimberly), Rebecca D. Brooks (David), Glenn F. Davis (Maria), and Michael J. Davis (Jennifer); grandchildren Kyle, Olivia, Caroline, Benjamin, Dylan, Chase, Michael, and Adele; and a sister Marian E. Davis. He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond S. and Lizzie Gary Craddock Davis; and his brother, Donald Kent Davis. A private service will be held at Covenant Funeral Service Chapel, Fredericksburg. Interment will follow at Quantico National Cemetery on a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Aquia Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 275, Stafford, VA 22555. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
