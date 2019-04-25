Joyce Wine Jefferson, 82, of Colbert, GA passed away April 21, 2019. She was born on July 22, 1936 in Stafford County to the late Elmer and Annie Wine. Preceded in death by her beloved husband, John Thomas Jefferson. Survived by her daughter, Jan (Mark) Campbell; sisters Lillie Mills and Mary Tarrance; grandchildren Jenn (Adam), Hope (Will), Jon (Erica), and Emily; great-grandchildren, Nate and Reese. Funeral at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, April 27, 2019, Nelsen Funeral Home, Richmond, VA. Interment in Forest Lawn Cemetery.