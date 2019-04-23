Robert Jenkins, 82, of King George passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 21, 2019. Bobby retired from General Products and was a lifetime member of White Oak Volunteer Fire Department. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Dorothy Jenkins and his grandson, Michael Howard. Survivors include his son, Robert D. Jenkins (Mary) of Spotsylvania; two daughters, Wendy Challis (Tom) of Tennessee and Lisa Howard (Mike) of West Virginia; seven grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; one sister, Fran Sullivan of White Oak; and lifelong friend, Jerry Burton. A graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 24, in Oak Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to White Oak Volunteer Fire Department, 12 Newton Road, Fredericksburg, VA 22405. Online guest book at covenantfuneralservice.com.