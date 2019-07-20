Shirley A. Jenkins, 71, of Spotsylvania County, was reunited in heaven with her parents on Thursday, July 18, 2019. Shirley was a devoted Christian who loved God. She was known for her "granny hugs" that will be dearly missed. Shirley was a bus driver with Prince William County Schools for 17 years. In her spare time, Shirley enjoyed playing bingo and fishing. She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Tom; her children, Lisa, Erik, Angela and Stefanie; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and other loving extended family. Shirley's family will receive friends from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Found and Sons Funeral Chapels, 10719 Courthouse Road, Fredericksburg. A funeral service will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, July 22, 2019 in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the American Heart Association, at heart.org/donate. Condolences may be shared with her family online at foundandsons.com.