Clyde "Tunk" Everett Jett passed away peacefully at his home on June 29, 2019. Tunk was born in the White Oak area of Stafford County in 1930. He enlisted in the US Navy in 1947 and served his country proudly for 20 years. Tunk spent 16 of those years aboard ship at sea during the Korean and Vietnam wars. He then went on to serve a second career as a police officer with the Department of Defense. After retiring, Tunk stayed active tending to his garden and giving lawnmower rides to his grandchildren who he loved dearly. He was devoted to his wife, Ruby, and cared for her lovingly to her last days. Tunk loved his community of White Oak. He was born on one hill on Ferry Road and had always hoped to pass away on the other hill next door. God granted him this final wish. Survivors include his son, Charles Jett (Ann) and daughter Denise Jones (Vince); six grandchildren, Brian Jett, Chrystal Glascock (Michael), Thomas Chavonelle (Angel), Matthew Chavonelle (Teiona), Steven Jett, and David Jett; six great-grandchildren; and his brothers and sisters, Carol "Milly" Coffey (Mickey), Frank "Pappy" Bullock (Shirley), Joyce "Buddie" Brown (Billy), Roger "Bowlegs" Bullock, Laney Holland (L.D.), Kathy "Tina" Harding, and Gordon "Dootsie" Bullock. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ruby; his son, Dwain; and his brother Spencer "Boots" Jett. A service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, July 5, at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Quantico National Cemetery with military honors. Pallbearers will be Brian Jett, Thomas Chavonelle, Matthew Chavonelle, Steven Jett, David Jett, Liamm Hamm and Vince Jones. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the White Oak Civil War Museum, 985 White Oak Rd, Falmouth, VA 22405. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.