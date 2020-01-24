Linda Jean Jett, 76, of the White Oak area of Stafford County, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Falls Run Nursing and Rehabilitation surrounded by her family. Linda was born in Fredericksburg on October 4, 1943 to Robert D. and Nora N. Jett. She retired from Aggie's Hairstylists. Linda was an avid fan of bluegrass gospel music. She was a member of New Hope United Methodist Church and was also a member of the Patawomeck Indian Tribe of Virginia. Linda is survived by her son, Robert Jett; two daughters Tracey Sullivan (Doug) and Crystal Bell (Ed); two grandchildren Ashleigh and Austin Bell; as well as numerous cousins. A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, January 25 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will be private. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Linda Jett as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.