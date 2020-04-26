On Sunday morning, 19 April 2020, an Angel entered Heaven. She was born 2 February, 1921 and at the age of 99, she went to her eternal rest. As the Bible says about a virtuous woman in Proverbs 31 verse 25-30, "Strength and honor are her clothing and she shall rejoice in time to come. She openeth her mouth with wisdom and in her tongue is the law of kindness. She looketh well to the ways of her household and eateth not the bread of idleness. Her children arise up and call her blessed, her husband also and he praiseth her. Many daughters have done virtuously but thou excellest them all. Favor is deceitful and beauty is vain but A WOMAN THAT FEARETH THE LORD, SHE SHALL BE PRAISED". These verses describe my Mother, Margaret Jett. Mom's loving and caring heart and sweet ways was known to many throughout her life. Mom loved to work with her friends in the Ladies Sunday School Class at Friendship Baptist Church. She was a leader in their prayer chain group to gather information concerning those in need of prayer, notify her group, coordinate the preparation of food and carry it to those in need because of sickness or death. Mom was a sweet, kind, and giving woman. Her family looked to her for advice, wisdom and the never ending love she gave each one of us. Her family calls her blessed and will be forever thankful to have called her Mom, Granny and Friend. Our memories and love for her will live on. Mom was a member of Temple Baptist Church on White Oak Road. She loved her church and she loved everyone she met. The best day of the week for her was Sunday. She loved attending church and gathering with Christian friends. How appropriate her home going was on Sunday. Mom was a resident of Spring Arbor Assisted Living, Fredericksburg, for the past six years. The family wishes to express our thanks to the staff of Spring Arbor for their endless care and love they gave Mom and our entire family. Mom also had Capital Care Hospice for almost three years. They are all special people that gave her comfort, love and care and was my strength during Mom's illnesses. The family cannot express our thanks enough to this organization. A special thanks to Gina, one of Mom's Capital Care RN's, for her unending love and care to Mom and to me. She is survived by a daughter Carolyn Knight Whittaker and her husband Freddie of Stafford, two grandsons, Christopher T. Knight of Stafford and Brian S. Knight of San Diego, California and their Father, Kenneth E. Knight and Sister-in-law, Joyce Sterne, as well as, many loved nieces and nephews. Her Great Grandchildren, Callie and Camden Knight of Stafford and Ethan and Miles Knight of San Diego. Granny was so proud of her grands. As long as Granny and Grandaddy were able, they would attend soccer, basketball, football, baseball, volleyball games, church programs, piano recitals, whatever they were involved in and treasured every minute. She was preceded in death by her Husband, Edward "Eddie Boy" T. Jett, Jr., Father and Mother, Edward Lee Sterne and Ethel Embrey Sterne, three Brothers, Thompson "Tom" W. Sterne, William "Bill" H. Sterne and Marion L. Sterne all of Stafford. A private graveside service, with Pastor Michael Reid, Sr. of Temple Baptist Church presiding will be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens. A memorial service will be held at Temple Baptist Church at a later date when virus restrictions permit. REST IN HEAVENLY PEACE SWEET LADY. WE ALL LOVE YOU. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
Funeral Homes
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are keeping our front door locked to limit the number of customers in the store, however all you…
Promotions
Flowers & Gifts
540-720-5040
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are offering free delivery for all deliveries in the Stafford area. We are also offering curbsid…
540-720-0748
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are keeping our front door locked to limit the number of customers in the store, however all you…
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services Specific steps we have taken to protect our staff and customers:Daily disinfecting of shop includin…
540-371-4506
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are open for local deliveries and curbside pick up.
540-373-4421
We offer curbside service, pickup and drop off.Love is not canceled! Birthdays, anniversaries and special occasions continue. We're here for …
540-940-8932
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services Free Same Day Delivery! We are open virtually, although our brick and mortar is not open to the pub…
540-693-7601
We are staffed with Certified Gift Designers, guaranteeing our customers a perfectly assembled gift basket with each and every order. We are…