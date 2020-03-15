Pearl Bray Long Jett, 92, of Stafford County, VA passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020. She was born in Caroline County on November 26, 1927. Pearl came to Fredericksburg as a teenager and had her first job working for her uncle at Belman's Grocery. From there she worked at the Virginia Shoe Co., where she met her husband. After leaving Pearl went to work for the G&H Manufacturing Co., where she worked until it's closure in 1986. Her last job was Ferry Farm Elementary as its head custodian. Pearl loved working at the school and enjoyed being around the kids so much. Always an adventurer she took her first trip to Hawaii in 1984 and spent the next 30 years traveling the world over. Pearl has lived the past 12 years at Falls Run where she enjoyed the gatherings and friendships of the community. She will be truly missed. Pearl is survived by her son, Gary W. Jett (Mary); grandson, Edward W. Jett; great-granddaughters, Reagan Summer Jett and MacKenzie Autumn Jett, and their mother, Michelle Jett; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her father and mother, George L. and Ruth R. Long; husband, Edward T. Jett, Jr.; nine siblings; and best friend and former daughter-in-law, Sharon Carmichael Dean. Pearl's family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. 12:30 p.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel, 10719 Courthouse Road, Fredericksburg. The funeral service will begin at 12:30 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, Pearl's family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Go Red for Women, National Heart Association at https://www.goredforwomen.org/ Online condolences may be expressed to Pearl's family at foundandsons.com.
Service information
Mar 21
Visitation
Saturday, March 21, 2020
11:30AM-12:30PM
Found and Sons Funeral Chapel of Fredericksburg
10719 Courthouse Road
Fredericksburg, VA 22407
Mar 21
Funeral
Saturday, March 21, 2020
12:30PM
Found and Sons Funeral Chapel of Fredericksburg
10719 Courthouse Road
Fredericksburg, VA 22407
Mar 21
Burial
Saturday, March 21, 2020
2:00PM
Sunset Memorial Gardens
3702 Loren Drive
Fredericksburg, VA 22408
