Hubert Hamilton Jewell, Jr. passed away Good Friday, April 10, 2020 at home in Orange County. He was born July 31, 1924 in Roanoke, Virginia. He attended school in Bedford, VA and graduated from High School in Ashland, VA. At age 16 he worked as a telegrapher/tower operator for the RF&P Railroad. In 1944 he joined the Army & served in Europe in the 87th Div. 46th Reg. "L" Co. In 1946 he married his lifelong love, Katherine Cussons, who predeceased him in 1969. Hubert graduated from VPI, Blacksburg, VA, in 1955 earning a BS in Elec. Eng. His career included: Potomac Yd., Alex., VA; the Fed. Gov. at the Dept of Navy; Dept of Agriculture & the Nat. Transportation Safety Board as a Railroad Accident Investigator retiring in 1986. He was a member at Braddock Baptist Church for almost 50 years, moved to his farm & joined Zoar Baptist Church, Locust Grove, where he taught Sunday school & was honored as Deacon Emeritus. He loved serving his Lord. He served as Chair of Deacons numerous terms, worked in the Boy Scouts, was a Mason, a member of the Potomac Yard Railroad Assoc., RF&P Historic Railroad Society, & was very active in the Int'l Morse Telegraph Club & did Civil War reenactments & demonstrations until last winter. He wrote a book, "Working on the Richmond, Fredericksburg & Potomac Railroad The Memories of Hubert H. Jewell, Jr.". He participated in at least 13 international mission trips. He loved to bake for family & friends. His bread & pound cake won 1st prize ribbons each time. There was never a family dinner without his bread & chocolate cheesecake. He loved to root azaleas & other flowers which he shared & are all over Orange County. Hubert is survived by his son, Buz Jewell, wife Anne of Fredericksburg, VA, his daughter, Cindy Jewell Galyen & husband Jerry of Orange County, VA. He had five grandchildren, David Jewell & wife Karin, Ben Jewell, Ella Jewell, Myra Jewell Orndoff & husband Chris, & Daniel Jewell. There are also nine great grandchildren. Hubert is preceded in death by his parents Hubert Hamilton Jewell, Sr. and Ella Mae Tucker Jewell & four brothers. He is survived by one sister, Anne Jewell Bales of Ashland, VA & many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life service will be held at Zoar Baptist Church in Locust Grove, VA when circumstances allow. In lieu of flowers, you can make a donation in Hubert's Memory. His favorite causes were: Sports & Rec Plus Missions, 2288 Gunbarrel Road, #154-235, Chattanooga, TN 37421; Kenya Evangelical Missions, P.O. Box 70575, Henrico, VA 23255; or Medi Home Hospice, 941 Glenwood Station Ln. S-303, Charlottesville, VA 22901. Online guestbook available at johnsoncares.com.
