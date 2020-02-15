Antonia H. "Tink" Johnson, 89, of Stafford County passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Poet's Walk. Tink worked for Trans World Airlines (TWA) as a customer service agent. She was Vice-President of Johnson Reference Books and Militaria in Fredericksburg. Antonia enjoyed traveling worldwide, taking cruises, antiquing, and playing bridge. Survivors include her husband of 46 years, Thomas M. Johnson; daughters Laura Gibson (Robert), Sharon Greene (James), and Karen Kutcher (William); grandchildren Todd, Courtney, Jill, Jodi, Chance, and Cory; great-grandchildren Quinn, James, Thaddeus, and McKinlee; siblings Sharyn Jenkins and Roger Harmady; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister; and brother. A service will be held at noon on Monday, February 17 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.