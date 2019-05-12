Carol Jean Johnson, 60, of Blue Ridge Road, Mineral died on Thursday, May 9, 2019, at her residence. Born March 8, 1959 in Ottawa, IL she was the daughter of the late Kenneth C. Johnson She is survived by her mother Mary Ann Kunkel Johnson of Ottawa; her husband Orrason J. "Jerry" Barber of Mineral; three sons Andrew H. Barber of CO, Matthew O. Barber and wife Sara of CO, and Bradley A. Barber and wife Monique of VA; five grandchildren; a brother Bradley A. Johnson and wife Kelley of IL; and two sisters Patricia A. Johnson of AZ, and Debra L. Tucker of IL. Carol was a High School Band director in Illinois, Texas, and California, followed by several years as a motivational speaker helping high school students realize their career potential. She moved into higher education, initially in admissions and concluding as a highly successful software sales director. Carol loved life to its fullest and was an avid athlete. She played high school sports and college sports and continued to run and exercise daily throughout her life. Carol also kept active snow skiing, biking, playing tennis and golf. She loved the water, water skiing, wake boarding, jet skiing and paddle boarding from her home on Lake Anna. Carol would conclude her many presentations as an Ambassador for MBC with: "Life gives you choices, not chances. It's the choices you make today that determines your destiny". I have come to realize that the difference in success or failure is choice. Because when adversity strikes, it's not what happens that will determine my destiny; it's how I react to what happens. I have metastatic breast cancer, but I am not a victim. I will do what I can to face the challenges and I will let God take care of the rest. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at 11:00 A.M. at St. Isidore the Farmer Catholic Church with interment to follow in the church cemetery. Father Terrence Staples will officiate. The family will receive friends on Friday, May 17, 2019, from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. at the Preddy Funeral Home, 250 West Main Street, Orange, Va. 22960. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Susan B. Komen for Metastatic Breast Cancer research at https://donate.komen.