Carolyn B. Johnson 90, former Caroline County educator, of Supply died on June 26, 2020. She is survived by nieces and nephews. There will be a viewing 12-4pm on Thursday, July 2 at Cedell Brooks Funeral Home, Port Royal. There will be service outside at the Ebenezer Baptist Church, Supply, VA at 12 noon on Friday, July 3. Remains can be viewed one hour prior to service outside of the church. All services will adhere to state guidelines for social distancing and mandates of wearing a face covering.
Service information
Jul 2
Visitation
Thursday, July 2, 2020
12:00PM-4:00PM
Cedell Brooks Funeral Home Memorial Chapel
25662 A. P. Hill Blvd
Port Royal, VA 22535
