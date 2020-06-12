Doris Allene Johnson, known to everyone as "Bigmama", of Sparta, entered into eternal rest on Monday, June 8, 2020. She was born on July 19, 1929 in Caroline County to the late Aaron and Julia Latney. She attended Union High School and graduated in 1947. She later married Ralph K. Johnson who preceded her in death. To this union they were blessed with seven children, Saundra Farmer (Lawrence), Julia Johnson, Marjorie Martin (Beverly), Wanda Deyo (Russell), Angela McGee (Victor), Nadenia Harrington, Ralph Johnson and adopted son, Virgil Johnson; 14 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, 4 great great grandchildren, 3 adopted grandchildren, and a granddaughter, Shaquanna Deyo who also preceded her in death. She was a devoted and active member of Jerusalem Baptist Church where she accepted Christ at an early age and served faithfully on various ministries until her health declined. She treasured her family and embraced every moment with them. With a heart of a servant, she saw fit to open her home to become a foster mother. She continued to love and show acts of kindness with everyone. No one was a stranger to her. She also leaves behind one sister, Mary-Joyce Roane and two brothers, Aaron and Lewis Latney, a host of nieces, nephews and special friends. We thank God for our Mother of 90 years. We love you Mom but God loved you more. A viewing will be held from 9:00am to 11:00 am on Saturday, June 13th at Jerusalem Baptist Church, 21180 Bagby Road, Bowling Green, Va 22427. A graveside service will be held immediately after. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com.
