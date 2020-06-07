Elizabeth Vayda "Betty" Johnson, 89, of Ferndale, Washington passed away peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Born September 13, 1930 to John and Elizabeth Vayda of Stafford, Betty graduated Valedictorian, Stafford High School Class of 1948. Her secretarial career at Quantico Marine Corps Base spanned over 30 years of devoted service until her retirement in 1999. Betty is survived by her children, Mary Bruner (Bryan), Richard Scott-Johnson (Maggie), and Edward Vajda; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and her sister, Margaret McDonough (Frank). She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter Annette Paulina; and brother Thomas Vayda. A funeral Liturgy will be celebrated at Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary (St. Mary's) Ukrainian Catholic Church, Manassas, with burial following in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Annunciation of the BVM UCC, P.O. Box 2735, Manassas, VA 20108. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.