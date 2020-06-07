Elizabeth Vayda "Betty" Johnson, 89, of Ferndale, Washington passed away peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Born September 13, 1930 to John and Elizabeth Vayda of Stafford, Betty graduated Valedictorian, Stafford High School Class of 1948. Her secretarial career at Quantico Marine Corps Base spanned over 30 years of devoted service until her retirement in 1999. Betty is survived by her children, Mary Bruner (Bryan), Richard Scott-Johnson (Maggie), and Edward Vajda; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and her sister, Margaret McDonough (Frank). She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter Annette Paulina; and brother Thomas Vayda. A funeral Liturgy will be celebrated at Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary (St. Mary's) Ukrainian Catholic Church, Manassas, with burial following in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Annunciation of the BVM UCC, P.O. Box 2735, Manassas, VA 20108. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
Funeral Homes
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are keeping our front door locked to limit the number of customers in the store, however all you…
Promotions
Flowers & Gifts
540-371-4509
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are open for local deliveries and curbside pick up.
540-373-4421
We offer curbside service, pickup and drop off.Love is not canceled! Birthdays, anniversaries and special occasions continue. We're here for …
540-720-0748
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are keeping our front door locked to limit the number of customers in the store, however all you…
540-371-2433
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services No contact delivery, curbside pickup
540-693-7601
We are staffed with Certified Gift Designers, guaranteeing our customers a perfectly assembled gift basket with each and every order. We are…
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services All Saxon staff will be wearing masks and we need shoppers to wear a mask too. Social distancing wi…
540-720-5040
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are offering free delivery for all deliveries in the Stafford area. We are also offering curbsid…
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services Specific steps we have taken to protect our staff and customers:Daily disinfecting of shop includin…
540-940-8932
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services Free Same Day Delivery! We are open virtually, although our brick and mortar is not open to the pub…