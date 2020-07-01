Faye Searle Johnson, 86, of Fredericksburg, passed away June 27, 2020 at Mary Washington Hospital. Survivors include her children, Donna Johnson (Sandy) of Franklin, NC, Barbara Prasse (Robert) of Waynesboro, VA, Ginger Himes of Fredericksburg, and Woody Johnson (Jamie) of St. Petersburg, FL. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that expressions of sympathy be made to a charity of one's choice. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
Breaking
Funeral Homes
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are keeping our front door locked to limit the number of customers in the store, however all you…
Promotions
Flowers & Gifts
540-720-5040
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are offering free delivery for all deliveries in the Stafford area. We are also offering curbsid…
540-940-8932
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services Free Same Day Delivery! We are open virtually, although our brick and mortar is not open to the pub…
540-693-7601
We are staffed with Certified Gift Designers, guaranteeing our customers a perfectly assembled gift basket with each and every order. We are…
540-720-0748
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are keeping our front door locked to limit the number of customers in the store, however all you…
540-371-2433
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services No contact delivery, curbside pickup
540-371-4509
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are open for local deliveries and curbside pick up.
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services Specific steps we have taken to protect our staff and customers:Daily disinfecting of shop includin…
540-373-4421
We offer curbside service, pickup and drop off.Love is not canceled! Birthdays, anniversaries and special occasions continue. We're here for …
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services All Saxon staff will be wearing masks and we need shoppers to wear a mask too. Social distancing wi…