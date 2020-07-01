Faye Searle Johnson, 86, of Fredericksburg, passed away June 27, 2020 at Mary Washington Hospital. Survivors include her children, Donna Johnson (Sandy) of Franklin, NC, Barbara Prasse (Robert) of Waynesboro, VA, Ginger Himes of Fredericksburg, and Woody Johnson (Jamie) of St. Petersburg, FL. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that expressions of sympathy be made to a charity of one's choice. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.