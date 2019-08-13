Jacklin M. "Jackie" Johnson, 92, of Stafford County passed away Saturday, August 10, 2019. Mrs. Johnson was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Survivors include her children, Brenda Cooper (Orville), Paul Johnson (Louise) and Ray Johnson (Ethel); 12 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; sister, Frances Hendricks; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Nancy Morris and husband, Ashby "Doc" Johnson. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, August 14 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, August 15 at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.