JoAnne Maxine Byrd Johnson, 67 quietly and peacefully answered God's call on the afternoon of Saturday, April 27, 2019 at the Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana. She leaves cherished and beloved memories to a loving husband, Donald M. Johnson, Fort Wayne, IN; four sisters, Barbara O'Neal (John), Champlain, VA, Lelia Fortune (Keith), Bowling Green, VA, Donna and Lydia Byrd, Ruther Glen, VA; two brothers, Maynard Byrd, Fort Wayne, IN., Bennie Byrd (Donna), Fredericksburg, VA and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A viewing will be held from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Sat. May 4, 2019 at C.W. Edwards Funeral Home, 16476 Richmond Turnpike, Bowling Green, VA 22427. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at St. Stephens Baptist Church, 29436 Sparta Rd., Milford, VA 22514 with a viewing one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Online condolences may be submitted to cwedwardsfuneralhome.com