James L. Johnson, Jr., 88, of Fredericksburg passed away Thursday, October 17, 2019 at his home. Survivors include his wife, Carrie B. Johnson; children Tara M. Johnson, Betty D. Davis (Macon), Stanley V. Johnson (Patricia), John H. Lewis, Carrie R. Jackson, Shelia R. Brooks (Bryan), and Zona L. Elmore (Kevin); 13 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Betty Johnson; and children Mary Y. Johnson and James J. Johnson, II. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, October 23 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A service will be held at noon on Thursday, October 24 at Ebenezer Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Ebenezer Baptist Church Cemetery. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.