William E. Johnson, Jr. William E. Johnson, Jr., 69, of Stafford County passed away on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at his home. Mr. Johnson was a member of Edgewood Christian Church in Louisa. Survivors include his daughter, Shannon Morton (Claude) of Spotsylvania; grandchildren Devin Johnson (Myeshia) of Woodbridge, CJ Morton of Spotsylvania, and Makenzie Morton, also of Spotsylvania; two sisters, Jean Donovan (Howard) and Evelyn Seal, both of Louisa; and longtime companion, Linda Galusha. The family will receive friends from 3 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, September 8 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, September 9 at the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow in Quantico National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Hwy., Triangle, VA 22172. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.