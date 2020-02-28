Julie M. Johnson, 49, of Colonial Beach, VA, passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2020. Julie was employed as a Teacher at King George County Schools in VA working with Pre-K Special Needs Students. Julie was recently chosen as PTA Outstanding Teacher of the Year for 2020. Julie is survived by parents; Donald "Tiger" and Donna Johnson, sister Lori (Mark) Vidonic, brother; Robert Johnson, nephew, Benjamin, and nieces, Abby and Katherine Vidonic. Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 12pm-2pm at Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 S. Main Street, Athens, PA. Funeral services will follow at 2pm. Memorial donations may be made in Julie's memory to: King George County Preschool, P.O. Box 1239, King George, VA 22485. (For those wishing to sign the E-guestbook, or send condolences visit www.LoweryFuneralHome.com)