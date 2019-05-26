Margaret P. Johnson, 84, of King George passed away on May 20, 2019. She leaves to cherish her memory, two sons, Theo "Ricky" Johnson and Derrick Johnson; two daughters, Sharon Allen and Wanda Doney; an "adopted daughter", Leola McDowney; one sister, Corean Hodge; 10 grandchildren; 12 great- grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. Visitation will be Tuesday, May 28 at Cedell Brooks Funeral Home, Port Royal, from 12-4 pm. The funeral service will be Wednesday, May 29 at Little Ark Baptist Church, King George, at 1:00 pm. Remains can be viewed one hour prior to the service. Guestbook available at brooksfuneralhome.com.