Martha Evans Johnson, 96, of King George passed away on February 4, 2020. She leaves to cherish her memory two sons, Paul Johnson and Robert Johnson; one daughter, Katherine Johnson; one brother, Rev. Thomas Barclay; one sister, Blanche Greenfield; and ten grandchildren. The funeral service will be Friday, February 14 at Little Ark Baptist Church, King George, at 12 noon. Remains can be viewed one hour prior to the service. Guestbook available at brooksfuneralhome.com.
Johnson, Martha
