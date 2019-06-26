Mary Jane Johnson, 73, of Fredericksburg, passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019 at her home. Mrs. Johnson was the former owner of Johnson's Grocery in King George and Fredericksburg. Survivors include her son, Earnley Payne, Jr. (Joyce) of Spotsylvania; her grandchildren, Earnley Payne, III (Brooke), Shelby Payne, Dakota Payne; her great-grandchildren, Brayden and Kaylee Payne; her siblings, Shirley Austin of Stafford, Brenda Ingalls (Tom) of Spotsylvania and Wanda Moore of Spotsylvania; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Johnson; her parents, Richard and Mary Wright; and longtime partner, David Ingalls. A memorial service will be held Sunday, June 30, 2:00 P.M. at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Mary Washington Hospice. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.