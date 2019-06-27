Samuel "Sammy" Johnson, 67, of Spotsylvania County passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. Mr. Johnson worked 41 years for VDOT and was an avid fisherman and hunter. He also loved music. Survivors include his wife, Debra Oakes Johnson; son Eric (Marie); daughter Audrey (Anthony); grandsons Camdyn and Bryce; and many loving family members and friends. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 29 at Hebron Baptist Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Bethpage Christian Church Building Fund or Hebron Baptist Church. Online guest book is available at Woodwardfuneral.com.